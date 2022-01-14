Search Icon

In 1936, in the mountainside town of Hestra, Sweden, Martin Magnusson established a small glove making company. By the end of the year, he'd created a veritable assembly line in his farmhouse and was successfully producing leather gloves for local lumberjacks. More than 80 years—and some 400 styles—later, the company he created, Hestra, is as well known for their heritage table cut dress gloves as they are for weather-ready ski mittens. Hell, they’ve even been the official glove supplier of the Swedish National Skiing Team since 1975, enjoying a prestige that can only be earned over decades. It’s this neverending legacy that keeps us returning to their craft year after year, with exciting new exclusives and reliable veteran styles hitting our shop when the snow starts falling. This season, they built us a custom pair of dress gloves made specially for our shop—the Utsjö in a handsome cork colorway. Cut from soft but durable Elk leather, they add a touch of class to your cold-weather mornings, shielding your mitts from frigid temps and that shockingly cold steering wheel. We’ve also loaded up our shop with more utilitarian styles designed to handle alpine conditions. After all, they’ve been the official glove supplier of the Swedish National Skiing Team since 1975, enjoying a prestige that can only be earned over decades.

