Chicago is wide, flat, and boasts more than 200 miles of bike lanes within its city limits, making it one of the most bikeable cities in the US. So it makes sense that Windy City native Michael Salvatore founded Heritage Bicycles, the first completely Chicago-made bike company since the 1970s.





Heritage Bicycles prides itself on sustainability (more bikes = less CO2), community (just check out their bicycle repair store and coffee shop in Lake View, where a fixed flat tire and a drip coffee will run you $10), and the highest quality craftsmanship (just ask Jay-Z, who owns a Heritage cruiser of his own). Hand-welded in Chicago from high-tensile steel, each Heritage bike comes with handsome details like plush saddles, mustache handlebars, and double-wall alloy rims. We chose our favorite Heritage model and tricked it out with a few upgraded, commute-ready elements so just a few minutes after it lands on your doorstep, you’ll be ready to roll.