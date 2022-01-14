Pssst. Let's talk about your skin. It's your body's largest organ. And when you think about it like that, it seems extra important to take good care of it. The thing is, it's really easy to waltz down that aisle in the pharmacy and grab some cheapo stuff. Stuff that's loaded with chemicals and abrasive additives that end up doing more long-term harm than good. Luckily Herbivore's here with an alternative. Founded by Julia Wills and Alexander Kummerow in 2011 in their Seattle kitchen, this line exists to bring out your best self. To do it, they source the finest raw, organic ingredients the earth has to offer. Everything included in each of their formulas is chosen for specific therapeutic reasons. But this commitment to wellness doesn't keep 'em from having some fun. This stuff is indulgent. From the beautifully designed packaging to the luxurious textures and intoxicating scents, every time you reach for Herbivore will feel like giving yourself a well-deserved treat.