If you boil ‘em down to their essence, Helm boots are truly something outstanding—what they’re able to create with leather, metal, and rubber requires both expert-level craftsmanship and outside-the-box designs. Any loafer, dress shoe, or heritage-inspired boot starts with building the shoe’s blueprint in their Austin-based studio. From there, they source the best materials on the planet to give to their master cobblers in Brazil. And if you really get into the nitty gritty of their boot-making practice, you’ll learn it takes 153 steps to achieve the final product, and you better believe that their quality demands every single step is accounted for before a pair of Helm boots leaves the workshop. All in all, it’s premium footwear built by folks who give a damn.