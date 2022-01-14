Remember when you caught your first fish? Chances are, most Norwegians cleaned their first catch with a Helle knife. Traditionally handcrafted in Scandinavia, these knives fuse old-world design with modern materials, like triple-laminated stainless steel blades for an edge that'll hold for years to come. Started by brothers Steinar and Sigmund Helle in 1932, the popularity of the Helle sheath knives quickly grew from the limits of their small hometown throughout all of Norway — a popularity that continues almost a century later. These days, Helle is one of the only remaining traditionally handcrafted knife brands in Scandinavia — as proven in each and every one of the 45 steps it takes to make a knife from start to finish in their Holmedal headquarters.