Let’s face it – if you’re already freeze-drying your tikka masala, leaving tent stakes at home and sawing the handle off your toothbrush, a camp chair probably wasn’t very high on your backpacking gear list to begin with. But since we take wilderness relaxation pretty seriously, we searched high and low for the lightest, most portable and comfortable alternative to putting our butts in the dirt, and discovered the world’s first truly packable chair – the award-winning Chair One by Helinox. How packable? Considering it weighs less than a filled Nalgene bottle and packs down to the size of a dopp kit or size 10 shoe, you can trust us – you’ve got room in your backpack for this. Helinox builds all of its chairs with ultralight space-age TH72M alloy, a DAC Featherweight invention that’s strong enough to support even a Raiders linebacker (up to 300 lbs), and self-guiding shock cords that make each chair a breeze to pack and deploy, no matter where you’re headed.