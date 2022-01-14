The classic rubber sandal is like a badge for sworn defenders of easy living. But those cheap rubber bits aren’t known for being super comfortable – unless you’ve already got a pair of HAYN flip-flops between your toes. Hailing straight from Hawaii, these all-natural and sustainably-made rubber “slippahs” (if you’re channeling your inner islander) are unique in that they utilize a special dual-density construction: an ultra-soft top layer to cushion your feet, and a more dense bottom layer, giving them plenty of grip for wet surfaces, and a healthy dose of durability for season after season of beachgoing. They’re also hand-finished with a flat, contoured rubber strap to keep your skin chafe-free – the cherry on the colorful top of pure, unadulterated ‘slipperfection.'