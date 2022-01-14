Good design is hard to come by. It’s either big, bold, and fussy, or boring, blah, and works just fine. Lucky for us, the Danish design masters over at HAY have been working since 2002 to combine cool, modern (but never over-the-top) aesthetics with seamless function—delivering a lineup of homegoods and furniture you’d expect to see in the envy-inducing pages of Architectural Digest, only for real-people prices. They’ve reimagined common household items not typically known for their jaw-dropping beauty, like the dish rack and the desk lamp, and gave them a thorough redesign focused on sophisticated form and function.