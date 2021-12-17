Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Hawkins New York

We’ll be blunt: you’ll probably spend more time in this shop than you anticipated—everything you see here is meant to be admired for a while. Hawkins is in the business of intentional design, crafting home essentials that stand out without being showy or obnoxious. You might have seen something they designed at your friend’s apartment. That same friend who pulls off turtlenecks, and who could probably get into oil painting if he wasn’t too busy building an A-frame on the weekends. That’s because Hawkins home goods take design to a level of elevation that’s not too much and not too little, where function is just as important as form. But they don’t reserve their keen eye for just the big ticket items, Hawkins believes that the humble coffee mug deserves as much attention as a kitchen table—and ya know what, we do too.

Simple Ice Bucket

Hawkins New York

Simple Ice Bucket$120.00
Simple Marble Coasters

Hawkins New York

Simple Marble Coasters$38.00
Simple Tongs

Hawkins New York

Simple Tongs$12.00
Simple Jigger

Hawkins New York

Simple Jigger$12.00
Recycled Glassware Pitcher

Hawkins New York

Recycled Glassware Pitcher$32.00
Recycled Medium Glass Tumbler

Hawkins New York

Recycled Medium Glass Tumbler$8.00
Large Chopping Board

Hawkins New York

Large Chopping Board$200.00
Large Cutting Board

Hawkins New York

Large Cutting Board$135.00
Simple Cheese Knives

Hawkins New York

Simple Cheese Knives$38.00
Terra Mug

Hawkins New York

Terra Mug$18.00
Organic Walnut Serving Set

Hawkins New York

Organic Walnut Serving Set$70.00
Essential Pitcher

Hawkins New York

Essential Pitcher$28.00
Essential Large Glass - Set of 4

Hawkins New York

Essential Large Glass - Set of 4$48.00
Essential Waffle Dish Towels

Hawkins New York

Essential Waffle Dish Towels$28.00
Essential Kitchen Set

Hawkins New York

Essential Kitchen Set$48.98 $65.00
Simple Linen Quilt

Hawkins New York

Simple Linen Quilt$395.00
Simple Linen Quilt

Hawkins New York

Simple Linen Quilt$395.00
Essential Waffle Dish Towels

Hawkins New York

Essential Waffle Dish Towels$28.00
Essential Cleaning Set

Hawkins New York

Essential Cleaning Set$48.00
Essential Waffle Dish Towels

Hawkins New York

Essential Waffle Dish Towels$28.00
Simple Waffle Bathrobe

Hawkins New York

Simple Waffle Bathrobe$128.00
Simple Waffle Bathrobe

Hawkins New York

Simple Waffle Bathrobe$128.00
Simple Waffle Slippers

Hawkins New York

Simple Waffle Slippers$28.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon