Hawkins New York

We’ll be blunt: you’ll probably spend more time in this shop than you anticipated—everything you see here is meant to be admired for a while. Hawkins is in the business of intentional design, crafting home essentials that stand out without being showy or obnoxious. You might have seen something they designed at your friend’s apartment. That same friend who pulls off turtlenecks, and who could probably get into oil painting if he wasn’t too busy building an A-frame on the weekends. That’s because Hawkins home goods take design to a level of elevation that’s not too much and not too little, where function is just as important as form. But they don’t reserve their keen eye for just the big ticket items, Hawkins believes that the humble coffee mug deserves as much attention as a kitchen table—and ya know what, we do too.