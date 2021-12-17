The simplicity of a mug can be daunting. From handle size to weight to the subtle texture of the ceramics, the pursuit of perfection could take years to nail down. Actually, make that 400 years. For the last four centuries, ceramicists in Hasami, Japan have crafted porcelain from natural Amakusa stones and potter's clay. The end result is not only comfortable to handle and drink from, but also stacks comfortably on your shelves. Along with their designs, they’ve honed their production methods from early on—making each piece a smart price for the quality. And though we’d describe their looks as picture-perfect they have elements of wabi-sabi thanks to handglazing and seasonal differences in the air. Ah, perfect imperfection.