If you’re not familiar with Nokona baseball mitts, here’s a little primer: they’re about as American as our national pastime itself — hand-stitched in Texas from premium leather that’s known amongst MLB pros to last a lifetime, and feel better play after play after play. Well, the story goes the sandalmeisters at Hari Mari (proud Texans themselves) got their hands on one of these gloves and had a total, ahem, home run idea: to grab themselves some Nokona leather for a custom flip flop. Think about it, what could make a comfier footbed than the worn-in leather of the baseball mitt you wore-in as a kid? We racked our brains and had a tough time thinking of anything better, especially once we slipped these sandals out of their custom shoe bag and threw ‘em on our feet. In keeping with the rest of Hari Mari’s lineup, memory foam in the sole and strap mean you don’t have to fight through the usual pains that come with a new pair. Plus, clean looks and strong arch support add up to a flip flop we’re comfortable wearing not just to the beach but all weekend long.