“Never half-ass two things. Whole-ass one thing.” — Ron Swanson

From the first time you pick up a USA-made Hardcore Hammer tool, it’s crystal clear the founder, a carpenter by trade, put his whole ass into designing and manufacturing the best damn hammer — full stop. Innovative without going overboard, they’re designed to stand up to a carpenter’s daily use and abuse, and are built from materials manufactured, made, and grown in the USA. Once the hammer was perfected, they took everything they learned along the way and forged a survival hatchet with that embodies the same ethos. The rest of us might not be putting our hammers through quite the same paces as a carpenter, but it’s safe to say any of the Hardcore tools will be able to stand up to a lifetime of home improvement and DIY projects.