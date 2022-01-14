“Hiking and happiness go hand in hand (or foot in boot).” - Diane Spicer





If you’re like we are, you love the feeling of a nice long hike — or even just some crucial exploring time spent outdoors — but you know that the experience is only as good as the footwear you wear while doing it. Nothing builds a great boot quite like experience, and third generation shoemaker Hans Wagner and his company, Hanwag, have plenty. Since Wagner opened his first workshop in 1921, a full six years before the first American ski shop, Hanwag has been at the forefront of innovation in alpine trekking footwear.





Over 90+ years since they opened their doors, Wagner’s company Hanwag still calls the same small town home, still produces all of their boots in Europe, and still maintains pace as one of the most innovative makers in the industry, introducing new styles and adding crucial technology every few years. Shaped on their NaturalFit last long before the current fervor for ‘zero drop’ sneakers, Hanwag’s handsome boots let you retain a natural posture while walking, which eliminates back pain. With resoleable Vibram soles and unbelievably robust double-stitching too complex for most contemporary bootmakers, these boots won’t just get you out there, they’ll keep you there — for as long as you like.