After graduating from the Kansas City Art Institute in 1994, Brady Vest, founder of Hammerpress, had a dusty old press, a cabinet of type, and the hopes of starting his own business. Twenty years later, Hammerpress has grown into a small team of artist crafting a distinctive collection of hand pressed designs. Located in Kansas City, Missouri, Hammerpress makes everything from letterpress postcards and stationaries to show posters and art prints. Applying a relief printing technique that was once limited to the type and ornament “on file,” modern technology has allows Hammerpress to create distinct plates for completely original designs. Their scenic mountain print offers the same vintage look and feel as the machine that created it. While their line of perfectly imperfect USA Flag postcards provide a heavy-duty surface for those poetic prose of yours. Taking a slow and hand-crafted approach to modern day printing, Hammerpress designs and prints every one of their pieces to ensure the look, feel, and vintage impression that only letterpress printing can provide.