For over 130 years, Hamilton has equipped heroes of all stripes with the timepieces so instrumentally precise, the U.S. Navy’s own testing methods proved inadequate. Hamilton pocket watches accurately timed early American railroads, greatly helping to reduce accidents and earning the title “The Watch of Railroad Accuracy.” They were also relied upon by U.S. soldiers—over the course of both World Wars—to ensure more made it home. In the early days of aviation, Hamilton watches accompanied the first aviator to the North Pole, promised safe passage to the pilots that flew the first flight from California to Hawaii, and kept official time for the first coast-to-coast route from New York to San Francisco. Currently, they grace the wrists of world-renowned Swiss mountain rescue teams.

As if that isn’t an impressive-enough resume, Hamilton also has a thriving career in cinema, appearing on the silver screen over 500 times. Standout performances include the Christopher Nolan-commissioned “The Murph” watch in 2014’s Interstellar, the “Ventura” watch worn by Agents in every installment of the Men in Black franchise, and most recently, Nolan again commissioned Hamilton to source their vintage timepieces to adorn the wrists of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon’s characters in Oppenheimer. No big deal.