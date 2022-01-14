Based out of Vancouver, Halios designs watches widely regarded for punching far above their weight class. In fact, every small-batch run of Halios watches that has been produced since the brand’s conception has quickly sold out (sometimes even before the press kits can make their rounds on the PR circuit), making Halios one of the best worst-kept secrets in watchmaking. They’ve taken a sporty, vintage-inspired aesthetic and stripped it to the fundamentals, yielding a series of distinctive watches known for their serious attention to detail. Leading watch authority Worn & Wound is one such pupil, who gushes how Halios “...calls attention to a level of detail and care rarely seen at watches in this price point,” and we couldn’t agree more.