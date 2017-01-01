Full Face Snorkel Mask + Gopro Mount

Story

A revolutionary full face snorkeling mask

H2O Ninja is one of the most innovative products to hit the snorkeling scene in a long time, and we knew we had to get our hands on some as soon as we set eyes on ‘em. The full face design lets you breathe naturally, while the GoPro mount makes it easy to capture stunning footage of the oceanic flora and fauna you’ll be scoping with the design’s wide-angle view.

This mask is not intended for freediving or spearfishing.

Features

Full-face design lets you breathe naturally through nose and mouth while snorkeling

Eliminates the mouthpiece completely

Increased viewing angle compared to traditional masks, up to 180 degrees

Suitable for diving 8 to 10 feet

Dry Top technology stops water from entering the mask through the snorkel

Built in safety valves in case of water seeping into the mask

Built in mount for GoPro camera (camera and waterproof case not included)

Two-part design with a detachable snorkel for easy transport

Reduced fogging

Materials

Polycarbonate

Silicon

Elastic

Sizing

The H2O Ninja comes in two sizes, S/M and L/XL. Use the directions below to determine your best fit.

1. Measure the distance between the bridge of your nose to the bottom of your chin.

2. If the distance is less than 4.8 inches, Choose Small/Medium.

3. If the distance is more than 4.8 inches, Choose Large/XL.

Dimensions

Dimensions refer to the mask itself, not including the snorkel attachment.