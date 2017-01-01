Full Face Snorkel Mask + Gopro Mount

Story
A revolutionary full face snorkeling mask
H2O Ninja is one of the most innovative products to hit the snorkeling scene in a long time, and we knew we had to get our hands on some as soon as we set eyes on ‘em. The full face design lets you breathe naturally, while the GoPro mount makes it easy to capture stunning footage of the oceanic flora and fauna you’ll be scoping with the design’s wide-angle view.
This mask is not intended for freediving or spearfishing.
Features
- Full-face design lets you breathe naturally through nose and mouth while snorkeling
- Eliminates the mouthpiece completely
- Increased viewing angle compared to traditional masks, up to 180 degrees
- Suitable for diving 8 to 10 feet
- Dry Top technology stops water from entering the mask through the snorkel
- Built in safety valves in case of water seeping into the mask
- Built in mount for GoPro camera (camera and waterproof case not included)
- Two-part design with a detachable snorkel for easy transport
- Reduced fogging
Materials
- Polycarbonate
- Silicon
- Elastic
Sizing
The H2O Ninja comes in two sizes, S/M and L/XL. Use the directions below to determine your best fit.
- 1. Measure the distance between the bridge of your nose to the bottom of your chin.
- 2. If the distance is less than 4.8 inches, Choose Small/Medium.
- 3. If the distance is more than 4.8 inches, Choose Large/XL.
Dimensions
Dimensions refer to the mask itself, not including the snorkel attachment.
- S/M: 10.24” total height, 5.49” lens window
- L/XL: 10.24” total height, 6.45” lens window
