Standing on the shore and looking out at the ocean is a lot like going to the circus and staring at the outside of the tent, but if you’re put off at the idea of snorkeling (aka: “surprise-drinking a lot of water through a big straw”) for a better view, you’re going to want to listen up. The radical new H2O Ninja Mask has gleaned the best technologies from the last 50 years of mask evolution to deliver the very best surface snorkeling experience on the planet.





The H2O single-handedly eliminates the traditional mask-and-snorkel interface’s greatest hangups (y’know, the skull-crushing pressures of a foggy, ill-fitting mask and the gummy rubber mouthpiece) by making it as easy to breathe underwater as it is on land. Inspired by the full-face mask/regulator systems used by deepsea divers, the Ninja uses a snug, full-face seal to establish a clear airway between the entire mask and the surface, which is further protected by the integrated snorkel’s one-way ball valve, just in case you get yourself on the wrong side of a sneaker wave. And since you’re allowed full use of your nose for breathing, the mask’s shatterproof polycarbonate lens stays fog-free, delivering breathtaking 180-degree periphery views. All that means you breath easier, and see those turtles easier. And as an added bonus, every mask is built with GoPro mounts on the bridge, enabling you to get underwater shots that’d have Cousteau himself quietly applauding from the great blue ‘yonder.