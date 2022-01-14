The Adirondack guideboat is a unique totem in American history. Evolved from nimble hunting skiffs used by Native Americans, these exceptionally refined, fixed-seat row boats were once prized by wilderness guides for their ease of portage, stability and effortless glide over the water. Largely unchanged even today, these beautiful vessels were the driving inspiration for Guideboat Co. — a creative endeavour for Stephen Gordon, founder of Restoration Hardware. Guideboat’s story is twofold: firstly, it’s an outlet for Gordon’s own perfect guideboat replica, replete with cherry trim and bronze fittings, which is supplemented by a collection of soulful, American-made wilderness apparel and outerwear.





We’re proud to offer Gordon’s exemplary handmade guideboat, along with our favorite picks from his apparel collection in one super-exclusive Huckberry sale. There’s an awful lot to love about Guideboat, but what’s perhaps most unique about the Northern California brand’s obsession with quality, is how each product in the offering faithfully adheres to its roots, by being sourced and manufactured in its original country of provenance. This means classics like the Duck Chore Coat are US-made by the same folks who’ve always been making them. That sentiment extends to the rest of the collection — like the Canadian-made French Terry crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies, whose entirety leaves no stone unturned in the exploration of the early American frontier of manufacture.





