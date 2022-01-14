When you think back on all your camping adventures, the food (flaming lava marshmallows aside) was probably the least memorable part—unless you had to fend for yourself a la Bear Grylls. Luckily, GSI Outdoors develops handy cooking essentials that make the campfire circle feel more like your favorite neighborhood cafe with lovely outdoor seating. Their Gourmet Pourover Set is the perfect addition to any backpacking or car camping routine—elevating that dreaded cup of instant coffee to a fresh-ground brew. With a grinder, collapsible rubber cone, and a reusable filter, there’s zero waste—plus, everything packs and unpacks faster than you can say “I need another cup of coffee.”