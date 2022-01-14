Unless you’ve got the physique of Andre the Giant, carrying a keg of your favorite beer on a hike is nothing more than fantasy. But that’s all about to change thanks to GrowlerWerks’ newest carbonated growler—the uKeg Go 64. Like the rest of Growlerwerks’ lineup, it’s designed to keep your brew fresh for weeks. To keep your beer, kombucha, or seltzer chilled and carbonated off-the-grid, the uKeg Go 64 is double-wall vacuum insulated, and it’s CO2 regulator cap maintains carbonation. Plus, it’s equipped with a powder-coated finish and rubber footing for extra durability and stability out in the wild. All of that’s just a fancy way of saying you can now perfectly pour frothy pints no matter where your next weekend adventure takes you. Some dreams do come true, eh?