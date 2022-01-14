As one of three direct points of contact between man and machine, the importance of a comfortable, tactile moto glove cannot be understated. We recently shook hands with the folks at Grifter USA, and discovered a series of incredible US-made examples that not only respect the rich traditions of glovemaking, but rise to meet the technical demands of the modern moto rider.





Each glove comes to life in Gloversville (nope, we couldn’t make that one up), New York, a small industrial town which was once the aptly-named glove-making capital of the world around the turn of the last century. It’s there where each glove is carefully hand-stitched, juxtaposing century-old methods with progressive materials like indigo-dyed Cone Mills selvage and urethane-coated CORDURA. Of course, it wouldn’t be a genuine moto classic without rugged bison and supple deerskin palms — both leathers which yield exceptional tactile grip and comfort. But probably most refreshing about Grifter is the revelation that moto essentials can be both classic and individually distinct, getting more comfortable and unique to you with every twist of the throttle.





