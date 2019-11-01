The Outdoor Slipper

Sliding into a pair of Greys slippers gives you the same satisfying feeling as a nice, steep pour of bourbon after a long day. A cozy wool blend keeps your feet nice and toasty, while the grippy rubber sole lets you take them beyond the bedroom—whether you’re venturing across the slippery kitchen floor or across the street to your local coffee shop. The shape is handsome enough to keep your neighbors from raising any eyebrows, while a thoughtful stub-proof toe box keeps you from shouting expletives in public. Every pair is naturally moisture-wicking and odor-resistant, and comes with a leather pull-on tab to easily slip ‘em off (though we’re not sure why you’d ever want to).