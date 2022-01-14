No two bits about it – furniture shopping is hell. And if wandering the labyrinthine aisles of a big-box furniture store is your idea of hell’s eighth circle (Fraud) – we’d argue that assembling said furniture at home is the ninth (Treachery). That thousand-yard stare says you’ve already been there, and later found spare parts after spending four agonizing hours jackhammering together a dresser that barely fit through the doorway. Anyway, Rhode Island-based Greycork gets us (and must have read plenty of Dante), because their idea of furniture shopping is a lot more Divine Comedy than Inferno. Which is to say it’s a perfectly hassle-free experience where every beautifully-conceived design ships straight to your door for free and builds in 10 minutes or less without tools. The heart of this system starts with rugged, powder-coated steel frames and premium woods like American Ash and Baltic Birch that complement just about any space with a clean, minimalist aesthetic. But the best part, might be how every Greycork piece is built to last ten years and cover multiple moves – because let’s be honest, that studio life (aka: the first circle) just wasn’t meant to last.