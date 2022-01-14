Search Icon

grown&sewn

We haven’t seen khakis like this in a long time. Founded by a former Ralph Lauren designer, grown&sewn have thrown out the old boxy shape of traditional khakis in favor of a sharper and more slim fit — reminiscent of the crisp military uniforms of WWII. Every pair is built from the ground up with twill cotton sourced from a mill that’s been in production for 150 years, and features custom-made rivets that hearken back to the heyday of American industrialism. Finished by hand with a pumice stone wash, grown&sewn pants feel like your favorite worn-in jeans, but with the handsome look of a well-tailored pair of khakis.

Bummer. No products are currently available from grown&sewn

Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:

