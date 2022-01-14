Heading out on a day hike? A three-day backcountry excursion? A weeklong alpine expedition? There’s a Gregory Mountain pack for that. As one of the most trusted names in the industry (after all, the likes of Outside Magazine, Backpacker Magazine, and National Geographic Adventure have given ‘em the stamp of approval) Gregory builds some of the comfiest packs we’ve ever tested. Founder Wayne Gregory knows a thing or two about what you need to hit the trail, seeing as he’s been at it since the ‘70s, back when the outdoor industry was first getting its feet off the ground. As a pioneer of the all-too-real notion that one backpack does not fit all, he addressed this by building innovative packs with different and adjustable frames, harnesses, and waist belt sizes. If you’ve ever trekked more than a day or two, then you know how important it is to have a pack that fits just right. Their latest Zulu 55 pack showcases Gregory’s ergonomic know-how, with a ventilated back and customizable fit — ideal for larger carry and warm-weather trips into the backcountry. You can thank us later for the chafe-free trip when you get back from the summit.