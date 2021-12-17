You probably know Gregory if you’ve ever gotten fitted for an outdoor pack. Their history goes back to the ‘70s—when they first gained a reputation for supplying hardcore alpinists and backpackers with some of the most comfortable, best-fitting bags on the market. That being said, you might not know Gregory Japan (unless you’re an r/menswear kinda guy). Gregory’s Japanese offshoot is like the brand’s stylish skunkworks. With access to Japanese designers, Gregory’s portfolio of durable materials and tech, and freedom to experiment—they make the bags other brands dream of making. That type of attention to detail isn’t really doable on a grand scale, so they’ve kept their product for sale only in Japan—until now. We’re beyond pumped to be the first USA-based retailer to get our hands on these. So go tell your backpack-crazy buddies we’ll spare ‘em from the brutal resale market, and maybe a flight to Japan