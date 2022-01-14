Sneakers are at a turning point these days. And from what Greats started in Brooklyn in 2014, it seems like they probably had a hand in building the sneaker future we live in today. Since the beginning, they’ve crafted their clean, everyday shoes in Italy using sustainable materials and methods that are constantly evolving to be more ahead of the curve. Their holistic view means they’ve not only kept single-use plastics out of their packaging and retail stores. But also, they team up with best-in-class tanneries and factories that use water and electricity most efficiently, and treat workers fairly. So yep, slowing down a bit and taking a more considered, human approach means sneakers that’ll comfortably go just about anywhere—and be better for the Earth while they’re at it.