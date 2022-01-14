Great Bear Wax Co.’s founder, Jake Carnley, took us places with his candles. Forest brought us to a Yosemite trek we went on this summer. Tobacco Bay landed us on a buddy’s porch, belting out “Simple Man,” after a night out. And Campfire, our favorite so far, took us back to our first camping trips, where we developed the passion (okay, addiction) that we now share for the outdoors. Just why do Jake’s candles get us feeling all nostalgic? It’s in the details. He reverse engineers each of his scents to smell like specific places he’s traveled — that’s why Campfire has a bit of hickory to it, to balance out the smell of char, and why Forest smells herbal as well as piney. And these puppies are far from overpowering. Jake tinkers in his Birmingham, Alabama workshop (a badass converted Airstream) until he gets his candles smelling just right, to the point where they add character to a room but don’t overwhelm it. Then he hand pours each small batch of USA-sourced soy wax himself into 16oz or 9oz glassware. Didn’t think you were a candle guy? Grab some of Jake’s work, and smell what you’ve been missing.