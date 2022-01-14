Maybe it’s all the documentaries we’ve been binging, but when carrying around the Grayl bottle, we can’t help but think of this NASA trivia: the big, room-filling computers that took astronauts to the moon are less powerful than the smartphones we now carry around in our pockets. Why? Well, before the Grayl bottle, water purification and storage always reserved more space in our bags than we really wanted it to, and took a little too long to get done. The whole process was just out of reach of being convenient. But now, with the Grayl, it’s a cinch. All the water filtering and purifying functionality has been engineered into a lightweight, water-bottle silhouette that fits into a backpack side pocket, and takes just 15 seconds to complete. It works like this: you go to a stream (or to the tap in your hotel room) and fill the outer cup with water. Then, you force the filter through the questionable water like a French press and... voila, you have purified water that’s safe to drink. And we mean really safe — free of not only particulate but also truly gnarly contaminants like viruses and harmful bacteria. That’s a giant leap forward for purification that won’t just keep you hydrated but also make sure you don’t catch anything that ruins your trip.