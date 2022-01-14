Search Icon

In the early Post-War years (about the time James Dean was rebellin' without a cause), the young gentlemen at Cambridge and Oxford started ditching their outdated three-piece suits for gray flannel trousers, or "Grayers.” Today, our friends at Grayers continue to carry the banner of the casual menswear movement forward with a smart line of menswear, from shirts to sweaters to outerwear, inspired by this paradigm shift in sartorial history. Founded by Peter Georgiou, a history buff, the designers at Grayers comb through everything from European antique shops to clothing archives, turning unique fabric finds into handsome, classic garments — all at a price point you’ll be pleasantly surprised by.

