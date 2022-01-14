If you haven’t joined Grant Stone’s cult following yet it’s because they don’t talk about themselves much, and they’ll be the first to admit it. Instead, they spend their time building some of the most well-crafted boots on the planet—and some of the highest quality dress boots we’ve come across. Using the finest materials sourced from Europe and the US, each pair is outfitted with leather soles for crucial weather-ready cushioning, cork filler that molds perfectly to your foot with every step, and classic Goodyear welt soles for strength and re-sole-ability. Five years down the line when you’re handing them over to the cobbler to get them resoled, you might even catch a hint of a smile. Grant Stone is one shoemaker we’re definitely keeping our eyes on from here on out.