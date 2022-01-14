“I met a stranger while backpacking in Thailand” sounds like the beginning of a yarn best spun over a few cold Singha lagers, but for the fellas who started Grand Trunk, it was actually such a chance encounter on the international trail that inspired them to join forces and produce a collection of lightweight, travel-friendly hammocks for globetrotters the world over.





Grand Trunk's super durable, lightweight hammocks will travel seamlessly from backyard to beach to campsite and back again, with a night at a music festival along the way. Not only are they light, there’s also plenty of room in each colorful ripstop fabric body for you and a plus one. And if you prefer to fly under the radar? We’re stoked to introduce Grand Trunk’s new Kryptek, an extra light hammock spun up in genuine Kryptek livery – an ultra-modern series of camouflage patterns developed as part of the Army’s camo improvement program. They’re just the ticket for the perpetual traveler who craves disappearing into the wild (temporarily, of course). Built around fulfilling the needs of the perpetual traveler, Grand Trunk gives you what you need to set up a comfortable camp wherever your adventures take you.