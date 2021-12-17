Built by climbers, for climbers, Gramicci came into the apparel scene after decades of rock climbers having to settle for pants that under performed and under delivered. Founder Mike Graham, veteran climber and outdoor enthusiast, was sick of split seams and torn pant legs when throttling up the many granite walls of Yosemite—he wanted to change the narrative for performance pants. The lightweight fabric breathes like a valley wind, and they infused it with the magic of stretch for killer range of motion. To take the comfort and performance up a notch, they added a gusseted crotch and adjustable waistband so you never feel like your pants are holding you back. Since they crushed the initial design 30 years ago, Gramicci still retains their vintage logo and original design that provides a splash of ‘80s style. But don’t think Gramicci’s run by mountain hermits afraid of innovation, their forward-thinking designers have adapted the original design to include 21st century technology that they blended in perfect harmony with their timeless look.