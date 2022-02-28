Credited as one of Time’s “Best Inventions of 2021,” the Gozney Dome outdoor oven can burn wood, charcoal, or gas, allowing it to cook whatever’s on the menu with ease and precision. Whether you’ve got the temps high for a wood-fired pizza or low for slow cooking a cut of meat, the thick stone base radiates heat throughout the oven for a perfect cooking experience. It’ll go toe-to-toe with your favorite artisanal pizza joint while delivering five-star eats in the comfort of your backyard.