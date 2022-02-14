GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR2

You can send GORUCK gear to hell and back and it'll come back looking unscathed and ready for the next adventure. Their celebrated daily carry packs are famous for being extra versatile and super durable, and their even larger travel bags are built with the same no-holds-barred approach—so if you were limited to one bag to explore the world for the next twenty years, this guy could handle it, no problem. The GR2’s simplicity, functionality, and focus on organization takes inspiration from Special Forces medical rucks, and is overwhelmingly the GORUCK team's favorite in their lineup.