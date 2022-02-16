Search Icon

GORUCK and Huckberry came up together. Over the years we’ve shared good times, worked our asses off at GORUCK Challenges, and toasted more than a few Bud heavies with their founder Jason McCarthy, a former Special Forces Green Beret. Their military-grade lineup is designed to be taken to hell and back in the field. So whether you’re traveling the world or “embracing the suck” with a 30 lb plate in your rucksack, you can be sure your gear’s up to the challenge.

Introducing: The Slick GR2

We teamed up with GORUCK on the all-new Slick GR2—a stealthy, limited-edition update to their legendary 40L ruck. Inspired by Special Forces medic packs, it comes equipped with all the room you need for five days or more worth of gear, two upgraded internal pockets, a covert “slick” design with a co-branded interior, and a custom leather GORUCK x Huckberry morale patch.
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR2

GORUCK

GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR2$415.00
GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR1

GORUCK

GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR1$295.00
Heritage GR1 26L - Waxed Canvas

GORUCK

Heritage GR1 26L - Waxed Canvas$395.00
MACV-1

GORUCK

MACV-1$100.98 $155.00
Jedburgh Rucking Boots

GORUCK

Jedburgh Rucking Boots$175.00
Ballistic Trainers

GORUCK

Ballistic Trainers$125.00
  • Made in the USA
GR1 21L

GORUCK

GR1 21L$295.00
MACV-1

GORUCK

MACV-1$87.98 $160.00
