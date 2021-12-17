“The running sunglasses that don’t look like running sunglasses” — GQ





Most active sunglasses make you feel like an indoor track cyclist, with plans to whip around a velodrome at eye-watering speeds. Goodr tones down the aerodynamic intensity with their straightforward running shades that don’t look anything like performance glasses, but execute better than most — with ultra-lightweight and handsome frames that don’t slip or bounce at all when you’re pounding the pavement. They sure cost a whole lot less at $25 per pair — a price we’ve never seen before when it comes to polarized shades. Hell, we might just get a few colors of each.