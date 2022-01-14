Like it says on the box, Good Man Brand is, well, a good brand for men. And a brand for good men. How so? They're focused on putting together a line of stylishly casual essentials that are both comfortable and confidence-inspiring, all while helping others with every sale made.





This is the debut collection from the brand, but it was clear from the first time we tried it on that it was the work of experienced designers. In fact, the brand was founded by a group of industry veterans along with a certain Seahawks QB by the name of Russell Wilson. In an effort to help you look good and feel good, each piece combines smart, tailored design with soft, easy-wearing, comfort-driven fabrics. The marquee example is the Sweatshirt Blazer, a handsome piece that's easy to wear thanks to its sweatshirt comfort.





And to keep the good vibes going, $3 from every item purchased goes to the Why Not You Foundation, started by Wilson to tackle big issues like childhood cancer. Look good, feel good, do good. That sounds pretty darn good to us.