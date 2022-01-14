The unofficial motto of Japanese apparel maker Goldwin, “Dedicated to detail,” should give you some idea of where their heads are at. Over the last half century, they’ve staked out an indisputable niche as the country’s most advanced maker of performance sportswear, designing and manufacturing an impressive roster of highly coveted Japan-only exclusives for big players like Champion, Ellesse and The North Face. By melding a level of detail usually only seen in Japanese fashion with timeless silhouettes, innovative materials, and incredibly precise construction, their apparel became some of the world’s first, and finest, technical sportswear, and they’ve scrupulously maintained pace ever since.





In 2016 for the first time, Goldwin released a capsule collection of cold weather wear, their original product, under their own name. A perfect meeting of high-end functionality, minimalist design, and cutting-edge technical details, their 2017 collection leaves competitors gasping for air — much like climber Tsuneo Hasegawa did when he completed the first solo winter ascent of The Alps Trilogy clad entirely in Goldwin back in 1979. The shop below represents the best of the best of their new season, from the understated, elegantly finished Coverall Shirt to the pocket-packed Mountain Park, a top layer that could make Roger Moore’s stylish Bond green with envy. Precisely crafted to deliver maximum “kigokochi” (“ease of wear”) with a minimum of extraneous flourish, these top performers are all about the details.