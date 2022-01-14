Like the appearance of Yale’s Handsome Dan or the dotting of the ‘i’ in OSU’s halftime march, some of our favorite fall traditions are of the collegiate variety. Inspired by those traditions and the classic style that fall brings with it, we wanted to usher in a new tradition of our own here at Huckberry with a very special series of classic varsity jackets that marry the utility of natural leather and wool with plenty of style for the everyday. And to do this, we got a little help from our buddies at Golden Bear.





See, Golden Bear’s been making American outerwear for nearly 100 years, making ‘em amongst the most knowledgeable in the business when it comes to realizing our goal of building a contemporary Varsity Jacket from the trappings of the ones we grew up with. Supple cowskin sleeves? Check. Welt pockets and crisp snap closure placket? Check-check. Ultra-cozy and durable Melton wool, the likes of which has been depended upon by soldiers and explorers alike since the Civil War? Check, without a doubt. But that’s not all — to give the collection the full collegiate treatment, we added another Golden Bear classic in the the Coach Jacket, inspired by local legend Bill Walsh (y’know, the same Walsh who gave us the West Coast Offense and the city of San Francisco three Super Bowls in the 1980s). As the story goes, this classic long coat was initially the go-to for San Francisco dockworkers in the late 1920s, who depended on it for warmth and durability for long, cold hours on the waterfront.





So whether you’re patrolling the sidelines this season or making moves on your next varsity letter, there’s always a slot for you on Team Huckberry — and we’ll even save you a jacket for as long as we’ve got ‘em in stock.