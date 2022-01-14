Take a look around. Retro-tinged sneakers are everywhere, notably, on the feet of some of the most style-conscious guys on the planet. And right now, wherever they are, we imagine the people behind Gola are cracking a sly smile. That's because they've been churning out nothing but iconic trainers since 1905. From their humble beginnings in a tiny Leicester, England factory, they slowly and steadily rose to prominence. Through the years they've become inseparable from British culture, worn by everyone from WWII's soldiers to modern-day Olympians. Which is why we couldn't be more proud to be the exclusive retail launch partner for their Made in England series. With this line of impeccably-built sneakers, this legendary athletics brand returns to the roots they put down over a century ago.