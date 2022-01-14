We’re pretty seasoned travelers, but despite all our miles logged, there isn’t a whole lot we can do about the problem of packing. How do we put this gently? It sucks. Luckily the guys at Gobag have heard our frustrated cries into the void. Their travel-ready bag is loaded to the brim with details like an adaptable laptop storage system and a handy removable dopp kit. But the crowning achievement is its clever interior compression system. The dry bag stored within Gobag can be compressed by hand (or with a vacuum if you’re really serious about space-saving) to free up oh-so precious interior space. That means you can take more wherever you’re headed — and come back with a few keepsakes while you’re at it. To top it all off, everything is housed within a weather-resistant ballistic nylon fabric that can take a beating and keep coming back for more. Now, where to next?