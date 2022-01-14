Have you ever wanted to stick your hand in a fire and grab a burning log? Toss a handful of dry ice without getting frostbite? Reach into a boiling pot and pluck a fresh lobster? Well, in the words of Samuel L. Jackson, “Hold onto your butts,” because Give’r gloves can do it all, and then some. Give’r founder Bubba Albrecht, a native of Jackson Hole, WY, originally created the gloves to help himself and a few friends navigate the sub-freezing temps that run nearly year-round in the neighboring Teton mountain range, but before he knew it, he was making ‘em by the truckload for friends and fans.





And now, some of those fans just happen to work for places like Men’s Journal, Gear Institute, and Outside Magazine, who awarded them Gear of The Year. We love ‘em too, of course—so much that we teamed up with Give’r on our own exclusive pair. In a waterproof/fireproof, waxy chestnut leather with a breathable Thinsulate liner, they’re just our speed. Now where’s the wood? We’re feeling a sudden urge to start choppin’.