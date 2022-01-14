Search Icon

Give'r

Give'r

Have you ever wanted to stick your hand in a fire and grab a burning log? Toss a handful of dry ice without getting frostbite? Reach into a boiling pot and pluck a fresh lobster? Well, in the words of Samuel L. Jackson, “Hold onto your butts,” because Give’r gloves can do it all, and then some. Give’r founder Bubba Albrecht, a native of Jackson Hole, WY, originally created the gloves to help himself and a few friends navigate the sub-freezing temps that run nearly year-round in the neighboring Teton mountain range, but before he knew it, he was making ‘em by the truckload for friends and fans.

And now, some of those fans just happen to work for places like Men’s Journal, Gear Institute, and Outside Magazine, who awarded them Gear of The Year. We love ‘em too, of course—so much that we teamed up with Give’r on our own exclusive pair. In a waterproof/fireproof, waxy chestnut leather with a breathable Thinsulate liner, they’re just our speed. Now where’s the wood? We’re feeling a sudden urge to start choppin’.

  • Exclusive
4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating - Exclusive

Give'r

4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating - Exclusive$84.98 $130.00
  • Exclusive
4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating - Exclusive

Give'r

4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating - Exclusive$83.98 $130.00
Frontier Waxed Mittens

Give'r

Frontier Waxed Mittens$89.98 $128.00
4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating

Give'r

4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating$73.98 $114.00
  • Exclusive
Classic Gloves

Give'r

Classic Gloves$55.00
Utsjo - Elk/Fleece

Hestra

Utsjo - Elk/Fleece$123.98 $165.00
Stockman's Glove

Burch Barrel

Stockman's Glove$31.98 $45.00
  • Exclusive
Utsjo - Elk/Fleece - Exclusive

Hestra

Utsjo - Elk/Fleece - Exclusive$115.98 $165.00
Tough Mitts

Stormy Kromer

Tough Mitts$65.00
Goretex Mittens

Elmer Gloves

Goretex Mittens$116.98 $180.00
Basic Wool Glove

Hestra

Basic Wool Glove$28.98 $45.00

