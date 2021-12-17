The shirtmaking tradition Max Gitman started in 1932 is still being carried out to this day. Besides the sewing rooms where seasoned shirtmakers cut and sew Gitman’s prized pieces, their HQ is practically a library of rare fabrics and heritage designs going back nearly a century. By poring over this history, Gitman Vintage gets the ideas for each of their small, seasonal collections. Maybe one release is an oxford dye we’ve never seen before, and the next is a sturdy, limited-run flannel—each leaving us wanting to make a couple more long-term investments in our wardrobe.