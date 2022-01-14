Search Icon

We can’t all be Greg LeMond — and quite frankly, we don’t all want to be. If the spandex-clad, Lycra superheroes standing in line for an espresso leave you scratching your head, check out New Road from our buddies at Giro. In this thoughtful collection, you’ll find quality technical fabrics and intelligent ergonomic fits from people who understand what cyclists need — it was Giro who pioneered modern cycling helmet technology, after all (so we’d like to think they know a thing or two about two-wheeled needs). Our favorites include the casual-grade, California-made 5M Overshort and Wind Jacket 3-1 for a huge degree of versatility that doesn’t skimp on style, while still keeping us warm and comfortably modest on those mid-commute coffee stops.

