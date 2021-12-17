You want authentic? Well Ginew is as authentic as you can imagine. Owned and operated by husband and wife Erik and Amanda, Ginew is the only Native-American-owned denim company in the world. But it’s not just denim they’ve perfected—the Ginew craftsmanship spans to hardy work jackets and functional, durable layers. In every stitch, fold, and detail, you’ll see elements of their Ojibwe, Oneida, and Mohican heritage that expresses a contemporary Native American voice. At every turn of the garment-making experience, Ginew strives to incorporate their traditional techniques. In fact, their first series of leather goods were sourced from Erik and Amanda’s wedding buffalo, which was hunted, prepared, tanned, and hand-dyed by them with their families. So yeah, they’re pretty badass if you ask us.