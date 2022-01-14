In the words of General Knot & Co. co-founder, Andrew Payne, if you try to be everyone’s tie maker, you’ll never be anyone’s tie maker. We get his logic, but in all honesty, we’ve never met anyone who doesn’t want his ware. General Knot & Co. focuses on handmade neckties using vintage and deadstock fabrics dating as far back as World War II. For Payne, the fabric is paramount, and it’s the reason he got into tie making in the first place. However, sourcing fabric from estate sales and fabric shows all over the US can be a double edged sword: On the one hand, the ties are handsome in their individuality, but, on the other, they’re extremely limited editions. Handmade ties will always outlast mass-produced ties, which is why General Knot keeps its production in the USA: in their opinion, the best tailors are here. So, mixing limited run, vintage fabrics and the world’s best tailors, General Knot’s creating a tie that’s unique to you, but will be the envy of everyone else.