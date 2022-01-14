General Assembly’s approach to menswear staples is one part vintage style and one part modern fit, stitched into a singular vision: the creation of garments that transfer from workplace to leisure space seamlessly. It’s this start-to-finish treatment that quickly drew attention from industry mavens who sought the young Brooklyn outfit to create their private label collections. Balancing menswear know-how and our best-in-season prices, we think there’s never been a more perfect time to check out General Assembly’s lineup for yourself.