Garmin watches are all-in-one atlases for athletes and adventurers. Of course they’ll help you navigate and map any trail run or hundred-mile road ride you throw their way—you’d probably expect that from a name synonymous with GPS. But they also map out and track your fitness and progress down to a level of detail that’s tough to beat. That’s why they have a dedicated following among Olympians, ultrarunners, and outdoor athletes. So when you strap one on, you’ll know the path to making every adventure a step above the last.